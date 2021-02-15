Manna (MANNA) Achieves Market Cap of $1.29 Million

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Manna coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Manna has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $17.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Manna has traded down 37.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001445 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,308.18 or 1.00391070 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 60.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000028 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003091 BTC.

About Manna

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,966,881 coins and its circulating supply is 661,235,980 coins. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

