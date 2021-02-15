Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives $117.27 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.27.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

MAR stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,845. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $149.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.75. The company has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.31 and a beta of 1.83.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012,524 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,337,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 902,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,555,000 after acquiring an additional 465,520 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $52,523,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 834.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 309,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,815,000 after purchasing an additional 276,274 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

