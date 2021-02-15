Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 2,200 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,131 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $146.51 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $153.26. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.36.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.47.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

