Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $318,000 in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $7,167,881.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at $39,666,003.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $2,241,477.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,459,970.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,450 shares of company stock worth $20,011,574. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TER shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.06.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $142.41 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $143.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

