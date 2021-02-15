Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $301,000 Investment in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 120.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTLT opened at $125.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $125.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.79, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.68 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 4,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total transaction of $523,612.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,405,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,624. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTLT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

