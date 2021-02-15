Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Garmin by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Garmin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Garmin by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,095,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,086,000 after buying an additional 27,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.88.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,005,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $130.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $131.40.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

