Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $212.21 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.80 and a 1 year high of $217.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.93.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

