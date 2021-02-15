Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 22.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,964,000 after purchasing an additional 407,772 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,303,000 after purchasing an additional 45,112 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $114,157,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,232,000 after purchasing an additional 114,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 16.2% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 764,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,891,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXAS. UBS Group cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

EXAS stock opened at $155.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.14 and a beta of 1.64.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $4,095,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $2,641,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,982.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,391 shares of company stock worth $10,545,605. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

