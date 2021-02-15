MAX Exchange Token (MAX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $23,918.00

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. One MAX Exchange Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC on exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $263,736.78 and $23,918.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,127.45 or 0.99935867 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00044149 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.52 or 0.00567961 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $480.52 or 0.00997785 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.26 or 0.00231024 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00102782 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003753 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001742 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com.

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

