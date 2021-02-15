Melon (MLN) Market Cap Reaches $57.42 Million

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Melon token can currently be purchased for $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Melon has a market capitalization of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Melon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00067735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $468.38 or 0.00973187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007352 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00054032 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,496.21 or 0.05186532 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00025058 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00018269 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00036996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Melon Token Profile

Melon (MLN) is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Melon is melonport.com.

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.