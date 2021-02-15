Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Short Interest Update

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 830,300 shares, a growth of 95.4% from the January 14th total of 425,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 263,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Mercer International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Mercer International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercer International during the third quarter worth $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

MERC remained flat at $$13.72 on Monday. 7,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,659. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $903.71 million, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.93. Mercer International has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

MERC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mercer International from $11.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mercer International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

