Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) Short Interest Update

Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the January 14th total of 9,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MCMJ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,514. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43. Merida Merger Corp. I has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $11.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 30.2% in the third quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 911,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 211,500 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Merida Merger Corp. I by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 676,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 99,348 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Merida Merger Corp. I by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Merida Merger Corp. I Company Profile

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

