MetaMorph (METM) Market Cap Tops $299,539.78

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $299,539.78 and approximately $45,133.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One MetaMorph token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00068710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.10 or 0.00963363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007213 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00052114 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,512.50 or 0.05204156 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00025427 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00018518 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00036442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

About MetaMorph

METM is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 312,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,749,997 tokens. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.