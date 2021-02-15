Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MBNKF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Investec cut shares of Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MBNKF traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 16,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,008. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35. Metro Bank has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 2.19.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

