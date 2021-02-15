MFF Capital Investments Limited (MFF.AX) (ASX:MFF) Insider Christopher Mackay Buys 347,742 Shares

MFF Capital Investments Limited (MFF.AX) (ASX:MFF) insider Christopher Mackay acquired 347,742 shares of MFF Capital Investments Limited (MFF.AX) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.59 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of A$900,651.78 ($643,322.70).

Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Christopher Mackay bought 157,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments Limited (MFF.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.60 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$408,200.00 ($291,571.43).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$2.88.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from MFF Capital Investments Limited (MFF.AX)’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. MFF Capital Investments Limited (MFF.AX)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.43%.

MFF Capital Investments Limited (MFF.AX) Company Profile

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

