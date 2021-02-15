MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th.

NYSE CMU opened at $4.70 on Monday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.34.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

