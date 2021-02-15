MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the January 14th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of MFS Special Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Special Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Special Value Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MFV traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.20. 181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,510. MFS Special Value Trust has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Special Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Special Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.