MGM Growth Properties (MGP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $33.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.71. MGM Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 67.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.39.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.