Michael J. Bell Buys 37,630 Shares of MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) Stock

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) insider Michael J. Bell purchased 37,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £60,208 ($78,662.14).

Shares of MSI opened at GBX 163.25 ($2.13) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 133.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 121.07. MS INTERNATIONAL plc has a 12 month low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 172.75 ($2.26). The firm has a market cap of £26.44 million and a P/E ratio of -8.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Get MS INTERNATIONAL alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. MS INTERNATIONAL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.94%.

About MS INTERNATIONAL

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for MS INTERNATIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS INTERNATIONAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.