Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,324 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.63.

MSFT stock opened at $244.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $245.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

