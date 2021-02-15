Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $8,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $50,145.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,392,564.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $169,949.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,797,152.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.73.

MAA stock opened at $138.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

