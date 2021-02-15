Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Shares Purchased by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,540 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Middlefield Banc were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MBCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. 35.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBCN traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,817. The company has a market capitalization of $140.72 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.12). Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 6.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MBCN. Boenning Scattergood raised Middlefield Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Middlefield Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Michael C. Voinovich acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $27,230.00. Company insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

