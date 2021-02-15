Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of AZP-531 and ATR-101 which are in clinical stage. Millendo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as OvaScience Inc., is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

Get Millendo Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MLND. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Millendo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Shares of MLND stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. Millendo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $49.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 355.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 464,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 362,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 22,107 shares in the last quarter. 41.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Millendo Therapeutics (MLND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millendo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.