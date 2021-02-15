Mixin Price Tops $188.66 on Exchanges (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Mixin token can now be purchased for about $188.66 or 0.00404186 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded 26.6% higher against the dollar. Mixin has a total market cap of $100.44 million and $242,455.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 532,372 tokens. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinity Economics is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256. “

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.