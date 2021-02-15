Mizuho Boosts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $135.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXPE. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Expedia Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush raised Expedia Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Expedia Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.47.

EXPE opened at $146.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $153.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.36.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $510,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 5,527 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

