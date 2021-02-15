Mizuho Raises Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $72.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.41.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $60.63 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at $13,229,755.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,387,756 shares of company stock worth $2,052,603,891. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,070,390 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $156,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,790 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Uber Technologies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 938,513 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $47,865,000 after acquiring an additional 99,887 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 21,966 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

