Mizuho Trims Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Target Price to $12.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PAA. Raymond James decreased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.36.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.22.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 49,052,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $293,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618,807 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,101,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,316 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,051,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,150 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 267.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,935,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,685 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,804,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,950 shares during the period. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

