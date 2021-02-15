Monticello Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 180,080 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 180,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.1% of Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,480,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,137,000 after acquiring an additional 121,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,979,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.99. The stock had a trading volume of 17,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,803. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.08. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.77 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.