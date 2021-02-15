Monticello Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 48,335 Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 48,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STXB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STXB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.32. The company had a trading volume of 713 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,134. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $334.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $38.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and multifamily loans and farmland; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

