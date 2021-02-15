Monticello Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.14 Million in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $783,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

NASDAQ:VCLT traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.34. 12,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,659. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.97. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.18 and a one year high of $113.29.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

