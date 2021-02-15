Monticello Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 124,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 179.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 64,254 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,777,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 228.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 33,584 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IDHQ traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.19. 6,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,600. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average is $27.53. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $32.46.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Profile

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

