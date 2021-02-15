Morgan Stanley Reiterates “€68.00” Price Target for Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI)

Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAI has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daimler AG (DAI.F) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €61.94 ($72.87).

Get Daimler AG (DAI.F) alerts:

DAI stock opened at €64.66 ($76.07) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €59.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €50.93. The stock has a market cap of $69.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,229.66. Daimler AG has a fifty-two week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a fifty-two week high of €67.44 ($79.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66.

About Daimler AG (DAI.F)

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.