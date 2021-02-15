Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 69.5% from the January 14th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Motion Acquisition stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 122,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 0.85% of Motion Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Motion Acquisition alerts:

MOTN traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,172. Motion Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

Motion Acquisition Company Profile

Motion Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intend to focus on the telematics industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software technology solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and connected vehicle applications.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Motion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.