Motorsport Games Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MSGM) Quiet Period Set To Expire on February 22nd

Motorsport Games’ (NASDAQ:MSGM) quiet period is set to end on Monday, February 22nd. Motorsport Games had issued 3,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 13th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During Motorsport Games’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSGM. Benchmark began coverage on Motorsport Games in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Motorsport Games in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

MSGM stock opened at $30.27 on Monday. Motorsport Games has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes mobile racing games and esports. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Motorsport Games Inc is a subsidiary of Motorsport Network, LLC.

