Motorsport Games Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on February 22nd (NASDAQ:MSGM)

Motorsport Games’ (NASDAQ:MSGM) quiet period will expire on Monday, February 22nd. Motorsport Games had issued 3,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 13th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During Motorsport Games’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

MSGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Motorsport Games in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Motorsport Games in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Motorsport Games stock opened at $30.27 on Monday. Motorsport Games has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Motorsport Games Company Profile

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes mobile racing games and esports. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Motorsport Games Inc is a subsidiary of Motorsport Network, LLC.

