MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut MTU Aero Engines from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of MTUAY stock opened at $117.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.60. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of $54.90 and a one year high of $153.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.27.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

