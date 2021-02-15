Murphy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 21,392 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 306.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 298.7% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 11,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $93.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.34. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.13.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

