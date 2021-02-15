Murphy Capital Management Inc. Buys 247 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,060 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,595 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,331,770 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $467,025,000 after purchasing an additional 114,163 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 48,229 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE UNH opened at $328.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $311.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $345.18 and a 200-day moving average of $329.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,293 shares of company stock worth $11,207,401. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.