Murphy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,915 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.1% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in McDonald’s by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after buying an additional 625,506 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 6,221.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 536,880 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 64.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 627,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $137,796,000 after purchasing an additional 245,600 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1,602.6% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 188,822 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $40,517,000 after purchasing an additional 177,732 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 270,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,055,000 after purchasing an additional 175,291 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $213.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $159.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.17. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

