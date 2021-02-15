Murphy Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,996 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.9% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 619.6% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 25,237 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 21,730 shares during the period. Surevest LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 5.5% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Visa by 11.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 140,393 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,074,000 after buying an additional 14,542 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 2.6% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 8,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 96,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,324,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $209.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

