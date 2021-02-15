Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2021

Analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to report earnings per share of ($0.94) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.10). Nabriva Therapeutics reported earnings of ($2.90) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.00) to ($4.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($2.56). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nabriva Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBRV. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 266,166 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 311,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.95. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $468.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.