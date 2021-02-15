Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to report earnings per share of ($0.94) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.10). Nabriva Therapeutics reported earnings of ($2.90) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.00) to ($4.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($2.56). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nabriva Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBRV. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 266,166 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 311,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.95. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $468.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.