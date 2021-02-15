Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Sets New 52-Week High at $807.00

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 807 ($10.54) and last traded at GBX 797 ($10.41), with a volume of 18537 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 782 ($10.22).

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Naked Wines from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 697.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 536.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £585.29 million and a PE ratio of 87.87.

In other Naked Wines news, insider Nicholas Devlin purchased 3,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 508 ($6.64) per share, with a total value of £17,058.64 ($22,287.22). Also, insider Justin James Apthorp sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 588 ($7.68), for a total transaction of £117,600 ($153,645.15). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,402 shares of company stock worth $18,795,034.

About Naked Wines (LON:WINE)

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

