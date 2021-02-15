National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 708 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PTIN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 71,523 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 512,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after acquiring an additional 55,202 shares during the period. 55I LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the third quarter valued at about $922,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 33,635 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 24,956 shares during the period.

PTIN stock opened at $27.73 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $27.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.63.

