National Asset Management Inc. Has $937,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco by 102.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Sysco by 92.9% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $29,839,739.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127 over the last three months. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYY opened at $76.24 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,088.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.