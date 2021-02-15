National Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,192 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,080 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 9,192 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 409.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,785 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,566 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,111 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.22.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $101.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.34. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

