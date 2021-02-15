National Bank Financial Increases Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$69.00

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $6.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SLF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. CSFB upped their price target on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$65.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$68.85.

TSE SLF opened at C$62.00 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of C$35.43 and a 1-year high of C$66.44. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$59.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.70. The firm has a market cap of C$36.28 billion and a PE ratio of 15.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.71, for a total value of C$807,436.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,743,329.39. Insiders sold a total of 56,491 shares of company stock valued at $3,272,473 in the last three months.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

