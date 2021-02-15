National Bank Financial Trims Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Target Price to C$13.50

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SSL. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$16.75 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.70.

Shares of SSL stock opened at C$8.27 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.64 and a 12 month high of C$14.22. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 175.96. The company has a current ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 16.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.38.

In related news, Director Mary Lois Little sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.30, for a total transaction of C$186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,800,490.40. Also, Director David Awram sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total transaction of C$973,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,217,371.20.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

