Navellier & Associates Inc Acquires 67 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 16,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 40,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,283,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $337.73. 40,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,810. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $94.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $439.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $341.42 and a 200 day moving average of $368.35.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

