Navellier & Associates Inc Boosts Holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc owned 0.33% of AudioCodes worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 281,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 175,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 64,404 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 987,253 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,199,000 after acquiring an additional 193,195 shares in the last quarter. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AudioCodes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.86.

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.85. 3,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,597. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average of $30.77. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $44.94. The stock has a market cap of $998.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 4.95%. Analysts anticipate that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

