Navellier & Associates Inc Cuts Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,892 shares during the period. EPAM Systems makes up approximately 1.4% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $7,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $392.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $7.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $400.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 73.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.97 and a 52 week high of $400.98.

In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total value of $3,403,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,034.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total transaction of $433,812.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,456.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,105 shares of company stock valued at $9,759,525. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

